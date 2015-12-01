Video
Archive: first cash machines hit 1960s high street
Cash machines must offer a wider range of services to prevent communities dying when their last bank closes, an expert has said.
Fifty years since the first UK cash machine launched, 193 high street branches have closed, with banks saying they are adapting to a rise in online banking.
But what did shoppers make of the new invention when they were launched in 1967?
One BBC reporter was sent to give it a try, as this archive footage shows.
-
27 Jun 2017
- From the section Wales