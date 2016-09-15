BBC Wales £10.5m investment 'in tune' with audiences

Video

BBC Wales will deliver its biggest single investment for two decades for television, radio and mobile services, it has been announced.

The £10.5m package will see 40 new jobs at the broadcaster, including 25 additional journalist posts.

It will support the equivalent of 100 jobs across the independent TV sector.

Director Rhodri Talfan Davies said it would ensure BBC Wales was "a bold and ambitious broadcaster for the whole nation, young and old".