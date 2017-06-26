Tory/DUP deal 'providing certainty' for Wales policies

Video

A deal signed by the Democratic Unionist Party to keep Theresa May in 10 Downing Street is a "straight bung", Wales' first minister has said.

It will mean £1bn extra for Northern Ireland over the next two years - but may not trigger new funding for Wales.

Carwyn Jones said the deal "kills the idea of fair funding".

But Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the deal was the sort of positive intervention already made through the two Welsh city deals.