Students retrace steps of actor Richard Burton for film

Video

More than 40 college students have retraced the steps of the late Welsh actor Richard Burton.

They have made a film based on the diary entries of a young Burton growing up in 1930s Port Talbot.

They visited landmarks in the town and spoke to people who knew him and who were inspired by him, including actor Michael Sheen.

The project received £34,000 National Lottery funding and the film will be shown at Nidum Arts Centre in Neath on Tuesday.

Here is an extract from the film.