Circuit of Wales: Ebbw Vale mixed reaction to decision

Video

People in Ebbw Vale had mixed reactions to the news that the Circuit of Wales race track will not go ahead.

The Welsh Government decided there was too much risk associated with guaranteeing the £433m project, and believes the hopes of 6,000 jobs had been significantly overestimated.

It will support a £100m technology park for the automotive industry instead.

BBC Wales' Paul Heaney spoke to people in the town centre.