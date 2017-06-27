'Devastation' for Ebbw Vale after Circuit of Wales rejection

Video

The Welsh Government has been accused of "throwing away" hundreds of jobs in Ebbw Vale by refusing funding for the Circuit of Wales.

Ministers rejected a plea by developers for £210m in taxpayer-funded guarantees on Tuesday.

A £100m automotive business park will be built instead creating jobs, the Welsh Government has said.

But the chairman of Ebbw Vale Business Forum, Phil Edwards, fears "nothing will come of the new enterprise", adding the area faced "devastation" without the project.