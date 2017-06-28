Public 'misled' over Circuit of Wales, says Plaid AM

Video

Investors in the Circuit of Wales were told by the Welsh Government that there were no "showstoppers" facing the project, it is claimed.

Plaid Cymru obtained the email sent two weeks before ministers refused a request for support after a due-diligence process.

The Welsh Government had been asked to underwrite £210m of investment.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the government had held weekly meetings with developers.

Plaid economy spokesman Adam Price, who obtained the email, said the public had been misled.