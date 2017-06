Video

Powys was at the centre of one of the world's biggest ever drugs busts in 1977.

Operation Julie smashed two LSD production and distribution networks thought to have been supplying up to 90% of the UK's market in the drug.

Forty years on, there are claims a small batch of the drug was left undiscovered close to the main manufacturing base in Carno near Llanidloes.

Matt Murray reports.