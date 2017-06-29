UK financial issues 'resonant' in Wales, economist says

Video

People in Wales were facing a "squeeze" because pay is flat but the price of goods has gone up, according to the Bank of England's chief economist.

Andy Haldane said interest rates could "edge up" if the cost of living continues to rise.

He spoke to residents in Barry, Porth and Ely in Cardiff in the first visit of its kind in the UK.

Mr Haldane told BBC Wales certain issues like economic inactivity, business confidence and weak wages needed to be tackled in Wales.