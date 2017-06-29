Betsi Cadwaladr health board makes 'good progress'

Video

Challenges facing Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales "are still evident", a report from the auditor general and healthcare inspectorate has said.

But chief executive Gary Doherty said the organisation had "made pretty good progress" given its size as the biggest health board in Wales.

The Wales Audit Office and Healthcare Inspectorate Wales looked at its progress since 2013.

It has been under Welsh Government supervision over serious concerns about patient care.