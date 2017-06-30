Turtle Menai found on Anglesey recovers in Gran Canaria

Video

A rare sea turtle, which washed up on an Anglesey beach, has since been flown to Gran Canaria to recover ahead of its expected release.

The animal, nicknamed Menai, is an Olive Ridley turtle, which are usually found in warmer waters near the equator.

Menai is the first such turtle to have been reported in UK waters since records began almost 200 years ago.

Staff at Anglesey Sea Zoo cared for Menai and accompanied her on the trip to Gran Canaria.