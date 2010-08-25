Video
How do you like your raspberry Pi? Computer scoops award
The Raspberry Pi has won the UK's top engineering award.
The team behind the device was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering's MacRobert Prize at a ceremony in London last night.
The tiny computer launched in 2012. Its designers hoped to introduce children to coding and had modest ambitions.
They beat two other finalists, cyber-security company Darktrace and radiotherapy pioneers Vision RT, to win the prize.
