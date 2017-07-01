Neath sufferer: Anorexia pretended to be my companion

Video

Children as young as four used health services for eating disorders in Wales last year, new figures show.

At least one four-year-old girl and at least one five-year-old boy attended child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) for unspecified eating disorders in south Wales in 2015-16.

Charity Beat said disorders "can affect anyone, regardless of age".

Abi Davies, 25, of Neath, who developed anorexia when she was nine, said it "manipulated" her thoughts.