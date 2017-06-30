Machete arrest in Cardiff city centre motorists' row

Video

This is the moment a man with a machete was arrested in Cardiff city centre after a row between two motorists.

Two people are in custody after the row on the corner of Saunders Road, Penarth Road and St Mary Street at 15:00 BST.

A 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening behaviour.

There were no injuries and police said it was not linked to Justin Bieber's concert at the Principality Stadium.

Footage courtesy of George Petrov.