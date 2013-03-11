Snowdon plan: Mountain 'special place to look after'

Video

A plan to safeguard the future of Snowdon will help deliver "respect" for the mountain, says one of the key people behind the proposals.

A public consultation on the draft plan is due to end on Friday, and follows over two years of work by the Snowdon Partnership group.

The proposals will tackle problems posed by increasing visitor numbers, parking and public transport.

The national park's Helen Pye said it was a once in a generation opportunity.