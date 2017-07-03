Snowdon: Mountain 'special' whatever the weather

Video

A plan to safeguard the future of Snowdon will help deliver "respect" for the mountain, according to those behind the project.

A public consultation on the draft plan is due to end on Friday, and follows more than two years of work by the Snowdon Partnership group.

The proposals will tackle problems posed by increasing visitor numbers, parking and public transport.

But just what is it that makes Snowdon so special?

BBC Wales' George Herd jumped on Snowdon Mountain Railway to the summit to ask those braving a spectacularly wet Welsh summer day.