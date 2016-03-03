BBC National Orchestra concert for audience with autism

Video

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has staged its first concert designed for audiences with autism, learning disabilities and sensory loss.

The event, known as a relaxed concert, was held at St David's Hall in Cardiff.

It will be repeated during the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall on 29 July.

The concert was designed to create a friendly, inviting environment with a relaxed attitude to music and noise from the audience.

Conductor Grant Llewellyn said it had been a "real labour of love".