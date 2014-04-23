Cardiff Model for Violence Prevention explained

Video

A scheme for reducing violence which was pioneered in Cardiff and adopted by cities across the world could be used to help cut road accidents.

The Cardiff Model was launched 20 years ago to fill gaps in police knowledge by anonymously gathering information at hospitals from victims of violence.

It has led to changes such as plastic glasses in bars, real-time CCTV usage and pedestrian areas in trouble-spots.

Prof Jonathan Shepherd, chairman of the Cardiff Violence Prevention Board, explains how the Cardiff Model works.