Vale of Rheidol steam skills 'passed on' at Aberystwyth

Despite being one of the UK's oldest and most nostalgic industries, the team behind the Vale of Rheidol steam railway is very young.

When Jack Evans, 19, tells people he works as a fireman in Aberystwyth - they think he puts them out, rather than makes them on the old locomotives.

The Aberystwyth to Devil's Bridge line no longer carries lead ore from the mines, as it did between 1902 and the 1930s.

But it continues to carry visitors those 12 miles as a passenger train.