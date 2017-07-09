Denbighshire food bank for pets helps hard-up owners

Video

A food bank for pets has been launched in Denbighshire - believed to be the first of its kind in the area.

It has been set up by Marjorie Summerfield, who runs The Pet Rescue Welfare Association, in Dyserth.

She said there has been a "rise" in the number of people unable to feed their pets, which she believes is down to austerity measures.

"If we can intervene before a pet has to be re-homed, surely that's better for the animal and their owner," she said.