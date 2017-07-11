Midwife appeal for Towyn bus shelter baby's mother

Video

A newborn girl has been found in a bus shelter near a holiday park in north Wales.

The girl was discovered at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST on Tuesday.

She is being cared for by staff at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, where she is receiving treatment.

Police are concerned about the welfare of the baby's mother and midwife Heledd has made a video appeal.

Helen Douglas of North Wales Police also urged anyone with information of the mother's whereabouts to call them.