Bus stop baby's 'beautiful beady eyes' looked up at saviour

A man has described how he managed to revive a lifeless newborn baby which was found in a bus shelter.

Daniel Braxton was driving through Towyn, Conwy county, with his 18-year-old daughter at 07:15 BST on Tuesday.

She thought she saw a dead baby in the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub and screamed at her father to drive back to check, which he did.

Mr Braxton, 35, described what happened after he saw the lifeless naked baby on the ground, with her umbilical cord still attached.