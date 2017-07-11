Welsh blood contamination victim's father 'wants closure'

Video

The father of a Welshman who died after receiving contaminated blood has welcomed the decision to launch a public inquiry.

Thousands of NHS patients were given infected blood products from abroad in a scandal that left 2,400 people dead - 70 of them from Wales.

An inquiry has been launched by the UK government and a spokesman for the prime minister said it would establish the causes of the "appalling injustice" that took place in the 1970s and 1980s.

Tony Summers, from Llantwit Major, in Vale of Glamorgan, who lost his son Paul, said: "What we're looking for is something that will help towards closure."