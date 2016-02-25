Newport train factory 'opportunity for other businesses'

Video

Three hundred "highly-skilled and well paid" engineering jobs will be created when a Spanish train manufacturer opens a production factory in Newport.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) is expected to open its £30m centre on the old Llanwern Steelworks site in autumn 2018.

First Minister Carwyn Jones described it as a "major coup for Wales".

Dr Andrew Potter, reader in transport and logistics at Cardiff University, said this presented opportunities for other firms in the area.