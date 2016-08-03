Video
'Outrage' over Literature Wales review
Literature Wales' head has accused an independent review of its work of being a "dud", filled with "inaccuracies".
The Welsh Government-sponsored review recommended stripping the body of most of its responsibilities and was strongly critical of management and governance.
Chairman Prof Damian Walford Davies told BBC Wales the review's conclusions had stunned staff.
The review panel said it would be premature to comment with the recommendations still being considered.
