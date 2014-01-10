Pencoed radiology academy will 'help attract new staff'

Video

A new academy to train radiologists and imaging professionals is to be created in Wales with £3.4m of Welsh Government funding.

The new National Imaging Academy for Wales will be based in Pencoed, Bridgend, and is due to be up and running by mid-2018.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething will announce the plan on Friday.

He said the academy would "play an important role" in helping to increase the number of trained radiologists.