Pencoed radiology academy will 'help attract new staff'

Radiology academy will 'attract staff'
A new academy to train radiologists and imaging professionals is to be created in Wales with £3.4m of Welsh Government funding.

The new National Imaging Academy for Wales will be based in Pencoed, Bridgend, and is due to be up and running by mid-2018.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething will announce the plan on Friday.

He said the academy would "play an important role" in helping to increase the number of trained radiologists.

