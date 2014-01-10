Video
Pencoed radiology academy will 'help attract new staff'
A new academy to train radiologists and imaging professionals is to be created in Wales with £3.4m of Welsh Government funding.
The new National Imaging Academy for Wales will be based in Pencoed, Bridgend, and is due to be up and running by mid-2018.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething will announce the plan on Friday.
He said the academy would "play an important role" in helping to increase the number of trained radiologists.
14 Jul 2017
