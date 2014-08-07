Monkey selfie: Peta court appeal a 'publicity stunt'

Video

A photographer at the centre of a court case over a "monkey selfie" has criticised the animal charity which has brought the legal action.

A monkey took the image in the Indonesian jungle in 2011 when it picked up a camera owned by David Slater from Monmouthshire.

US judges ruled copyright protection could not be applied to the monkey but Peta said the animal should benefit.

Appeal judges are yet to make a decision in the latest case.

Mr Slater said he feared the row was a "publicity stunt".