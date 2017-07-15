Wimbledon 2017: Muguruza's high five for Welsh hitter James

Video

The Welshman who played a small part in helping Garbine Muguruza on her way to Wimbledon victory got a high five from the new champion as she celebrated her win.

Tennis coach Mathew James, a former world top 100 junior player, has been a volunteer hitter for Muguruza and former men's world number one Novak Djokovic this tournament.

The 27-year-old from Mold, a performance coach at the prestigious Millfield School in Somerset, has spent his annual leave practicing with tennis' star players.

Muguruza thanked him with a high five after beating Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 to win the title on Saturday.

