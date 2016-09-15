Limited case for Channel 4 relocation, says analyst

Video

Cardiff and the surrounding area would be "ideal" as the new home of Channel 4, the Welsh Government has said.

Responding to a consultation on the broadcaster's future, officials told UK ministers the channel could do a lot more "to deliver for the people of Wales".

English cities including Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool have also made the case for relocation.

Channel 4 said there were substantial risks if it were to move out of London.

Media analyst Toby Syfret said there was a "very limited case for relocation".