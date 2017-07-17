Video
Cardiff hospital staff 'gutted' at losing parking fines case
Seventy-five members of staff at a Cardiff hospital owe thousands of pounds in parking tickets after losing a court case.
On Friday, a judge at Cardiff Civil Justice Centre ruled private company Indigo could collect the charges from University Hospital of Wales staff.
This means 75 people must pay £128 per outstanding ticket.
Healthcare support worker Sophie Round and nurse Felicity Richards are two of those to be hit by the ruling.
-
17 Jul 2017
- From the section Wales