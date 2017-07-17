Cardiff hospital parking controls 'for health and safety'

Video

Seventy-five members of staff at a Cardiff hospital have been left "broken" by a court ruling that means they owe thousands of pounds in parking tickets, a campaigner has said.

On Friday, a judge at Cardiff Civil Justice Centre ruled private company Indigo could collect the charges from University Hospital of Wales staff.

This means 75 people with outstanding tickets must pay the debt.

Len Richards, chief executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said the parking controls were brought in for health and safety reasons.