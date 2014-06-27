Girl bullied for not wearing make-up had five years of counselling

Video

The way bullying is tackled in schools needs to be radically overhauled, the children's commissioner for Wales has said.

Sally Holland said some schools are reluctant to address the issue, for fear they will look bad.

A report has warned that a lack of consistency in handling complaints leaves some children feeling isolated.

The Welsh Government said all forms of bullying should be tackled vigorously and a school behaviour policy should be in place by law.

Lowri, 17, from Mountain Ash Comprehensive School in Rhondda Cynon Taff, said she needed counselling for five years after she was bullied for not wearing make-up.