Councils in Wales told to share more by Mark Drakeford
Councils across Wales need to work together more in return for remaining as 22 separate authorities, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has warned.
He said they needed to put greater urgency into pooling back-office functions like wages, council tax administration and legal services.
Joint working will form part of a local government bill next year.
But Mr Drakeford said local authorities needed to show "a bit more energy" in the process.
18 Jul 2017
