Protestors call to save Bodlondeb care home in Aberystwyth

About 250 people have attended a public meeting to discuss the future of a Ceredigion care home.

Ceredigion council is consulting on plans to close Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth, where there are 11 permanent residents.

It said the home is making losses of £400,000 a year but relatives said it was "disgusting" the residents could face eviction.

Ceredigion cabinet member Catherine Hughes said what was "sustainable 50 or 60 years ago is not suitable for the 21st century".