Search after derelict church collapses
Man dies after church collapses in Cardiff

A man has died and two other people have been injured after a church collapsed near a railway line in Cardiff, the fire service has confirmed.

Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the man in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.

A Wales Online reporter took footage of the building which was under demolition, as they passed the scene on a train.

