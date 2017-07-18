Video
Man dies after church collapses in Cardiff
A man has died and two other people have been injured after a church collapsed near a railway line in Cardiff, the fire service has confirmed.
Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the man in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.
A Wales Online reporter took footage of the building which was under demolition, as they passed the scene on a train.
