Cardiff church 'left to deteriorate' before collapse
Questions must be asked about how a derelict church collapsed and trapped a man inside, Cardiff council leader has said.
One man is under piles of rubble after the church in Splott, Cardiff crumbled at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday.
Two other people escaped from the building with minor injuries.
Mr Thomas said the church, which is being demolished, had been "left for decades" to deteriorate ahead of the incident.
18 Jul 2017
