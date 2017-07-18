Inspirational cancer student Vithiya Alphons graduates

Video

A student who was told she had just months to live after an a cancer diagnosis graduated from Cardiff University on Tuesday.

Optometry student Vithiya Alphons was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2015 and needed a stem cell transplant.

Despite a worldwide search no suitable donor was found and doctors were forced to use her mother's cells.

Miss Alphons took a year out to recover and has now finished her course.

"I was not going to allow cancer to get in the way," she said.