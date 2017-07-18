Man confirmed dead after Splott church collapse

Video

The fire service has confirmed a man has died after a church collapsed in Cardiff.

Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the casualty in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.

Two people escaped from the building - which was being demolished - and were treated for minor injures.

Firefighter Gareth Davies said crews worked in a very "challenging environment" in an attempt to rescue the man.