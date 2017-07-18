Video
Man confirmed dead after Splott church collapse
The fire service has confirmed a man has died after a church collapsed in Cardiff.
Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the casualty in the wreckage of the derelict church in Splott, which collapsed at about 14:50 BST.
Two people escaped from the building - which was being demolished - and were treated for minor injures.
Firefighter Gareth Davies said crews worked in a very "challenging environment" in an attempt to rescue the man.
18 Jul 2017
