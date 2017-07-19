Flooding: Water pours through hospital
Water pours through Abergele Hospital in flash floods

Torrential rain has caused flooding at schools, hospitals and roads in north Wales.

A yellow "be aware" weather warning issued by the Met Office is in place until 22:00 BST.

Water was pouring into theatres at Abergele Hospital, but the health board said patients were not affected.

A video on social media shows water cascading down a stairwell at the hospital, managed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

A BCUHB spokesman said: "Torrential rain has leaked through to some support and theatre areas, but it is not having an effect on our clinical capacity."

