Hamed Amiri 'teaches respect' at Cardiff school

Hamed Amiri was just 11 when he left Afghanistan with his family.

They settled in Cathays, Cardiff, where Hamed quickly "got into trouble" and walked away from school with three unusable A Levels.

Now 27, the software delivery manager regularly speaks to children in his old stomping ground at Cathays High School about his experiences.

Just 30 people who described themselves as non white began teacher training in Wales last year, a Welsh Government report showed, leading to calls for more ethnic minority role models in schools.