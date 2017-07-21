Blade for six-year-old Ffion Rudman after sepsis

Video

A six-year-old girl who had part of her leg amputated after contracting sepsis is able to run again after receiving funding for a sports blade.

Ffion Rudman, from Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Powys, was two when she fell ill, originally with pneumonia.

She used a prosthetic limb and wanted to play sports but a blade was not available on the NHS in Wales.

But Ffion's mother Helen said their prosthetist arranged for the £2,500 leg to be funded.