Value environment, says Natural Resources Wales outgoing head

Brexit presents an opportunity to improve the way Wales' environment is looked after, according to the outgoing chief executive of Natural Resources Wales.

Dr Emyr Roberts said the EU's impact had been "largely positive" but there was the "potential to do even better".

He also defended his leadership of the environmental watchdog, which has faced a slew of difficult headlines.

Dr Roberts, who retires in October, told BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger about the challenges for his successor - and all of us.