Leading Welsh MD says 'more equality leads to higher profits'

It is one of the largest industrial companies in Wales - employing over 1,300 people.

And for the first time in its 77 year history, GE Aviation in Nantgarw, near Caerphilly, has its first female managing director.

La Shaun Lindsey, from South Carolina in the United States of America, is the only openly gay executive in the global company and has diversified the workforce since taking up the role two years ago.

Ms Lindsey explains to BBC Wales' economics correspondent Sarah Dickins how more equality has led to higher profits.