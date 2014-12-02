Eating disorders and me: Steve James' story

Video

Eating disorders have a higher death rate than any other mental illness and are estimated to affect 1.6 million people in the UK - 400,000 of whom are men.

In BBC Wales' Week In Week Out programme rugby referee Nigel Owens talks to men and boys in Wales about the impact of anorexia and bulimia.

Among them is BBC Wales sports journalist Steve James.

He sat down with his daughter Rosie to discuss his own battles with eating and mental health.