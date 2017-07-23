'Inappropriate language' says Welsh UKIP AM

Video

A Welsh UKIP assembly member says she cannot condone comments made by fellow party AM Michelle Brown.

The North Wales AM was recorded making a racial slur about the Labour MP Chuka Umunna.

UKIP chairman Paul Oakden has ordered an investigation into the incident.

It has led to other parties in the assembly calling for Ms Brown to be suspended.

South Wales West UKIP AM Caroline Jones said that was a matter for the party's inquiry.