Royal Welsh Show: 'Sensible' farming Brexit approach urged

The Welsh food and farming industry is in danger of "being put back decades" when the UK leaves the European Union, the environment secretary has warned.

Lesley Griffiths met Westminster counterpart Michael Gove for the first time since his appointment on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show on Monday.

She fears Wales will have less power and flexibility after Brexit if the UK government's repeal bill becomes law.

Mr Gove said Welsh farming would have a new chance to "grow and flourish".

Farming unions called for politicians to put aside differences and work towards a "sensible" Brexit.

BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger reports.