Royal Welsh Show quad rider Matt Coulter hurt in stunt

Video

A stuntman was airlifted to hospital after a move on his quad bike went wrong at the Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

Matt Coulter, known as the Kangaroo Kid, was performing in the main ring on Monday when he fell off.

Kate Williams, from the Royal Welsh Show, said he did not suffer serious injuries and was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital as a precaution.

David Robert Jones captured the failed stunt.