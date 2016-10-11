'Communities First empowered people but didn't tackle poverty'
A replacement for Communities First will concentrate on getting people into work, Labour AM John Griffiths has said.
The Welsh Government's anti-poverty scheme was axed and an assembly inquiry later found it had "a near impossible task".
A report said no single programme could have the ability to make "significant in-roads" into reducing poverty in Wales.
Equality committee chairman Mr Griffiths said it had done a lot of good work in community development and empowering people.
But he admitted much of the work did not directly tackle poverty.
