Ken Skates' 'shovels in ground' aim for Ebbw Vale project

Work will start on a £100m new automotive business park in Ebbw Vale by the end of the financial year, the economy secretary has pledged.

Ken Skates also rejected the suggestion the idea had been "written on the back of a fag packet".

He said it was being designed with investors, the local enterprise zone board and skills providers.

Mr Skates told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it would meet the challenges of finding space for enterprises in the area.