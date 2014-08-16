Passchendaele 100: VC winner 'kept on fighting'

Video

The first day of the Battle of Passchendaele saw three Welsh soldiers win Victoria Crosses for their actions against enemy forces.

Two of the soldiers - Sgt Ivor Rees, South Wales Borderers, and Sgt Robert Bye, Welsh Guards, both survived the war and returned to civilian life in Wales.

The third winner, Cpl James Llewellyn Davies, sustained fatal wounds as he repeatedly attacked German positions.

His medal is now held at the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

Shirley Williams from the museum said Cpl Davies carried on fighting - despite his injuries.